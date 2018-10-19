Funeral services for Jerry Lee Godwin, age 68, of Denmark, Tennessee, will be held Saturday, October 20, 2018 at 12:00 PM at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mr. Godwin passed away Monday, October 15, 2018 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Friday morning, October 19, 2018 from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Mr. Godwin will lie-in-state at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday morning, October 20, 2018 from 11:00 AM until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.