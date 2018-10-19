Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk is Saturday

JACKSON, Tenn. — Breast cancer survivors, friends and family will meet at one local university Saturday morning for an annual event.

Making Strides West Tennessee will hold the ninth annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk Saturday morning at Union University.

The annual fundraiser and awareness walk goes to benefit the American Cancer society, which helps those who are battling breast cancer.

“So many of our people in the community are affected by breast cancer that thousands come to support their friends and family,” event organizer Amy Morris said.

Registration starts at 8 a.m. Saturday with the walk kicking off at 9 a.m.