Man appears in Jackson courtroom after standoff in Chattanooga

JACKSON, Tenn. — A potential suspect in the death of a woman whose body was found in her east Jackson apartment appears in court.

After taking his children across the state and having a standoff with police in Chattanooga, 23-year-old Keon Stewart is back in Jackson.

Stewart appeared Friday morning in Jackson City Court.

His ex-girlfriend, Amanda Northern, was found dead Tuesday in her east Jackson apartment, leading to a search for their 2- and 3-year-old children.

Stewart was wanted on a violation of probation charge when he was arrested Wednesday in Chattanooga.

Court documents show Setwart previously pleaded guilty in two separate aggravated assault cases. Northern was the victim of those two assaults.

Stewart was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days of probation, with a stipulation.

“The warrant states that he had prior domestic assault charge and was ordered to undergo the domestic violence 26 program, 26 weeks,” Judge Blake Anderson read.

Stewart is accused of not attending those classes or reporting to probation.

“You were on probation. You didn’t report, you didn’t go to your domestic violence 26 classes,” Anderson said.

Stewart said he believes he is expected to be in court for a hearing on a child support case as well.

Stewart is now being held at the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex pending a revocation hearing.

Stewart has not been charged in connection with Northern’s death, though police say they do plan to question him.

Police say the children were in child protective custody after the standoff ended.