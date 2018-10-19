Mega Millions lottery reaches record-breaking numbers

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Mega Millions lottery has reached $1 billion, and people are making sure they don’t miss their shot at the jackpot.

According to Tennessee lottery representatives, this is the highest Mega Millions jackpot in the game’s history, and the second largest in U.S. jackpot history.

Tickets cost $2 unless you opt for the “Megaplier,” which raises the price to $3. “If you don’t get all the numbers, like if you don’t win the jackpot but you win some of the numbers, then it doubles your winnings,” Sandra Carpenter said.

The odds of winning any prize is one in 24, but the odds of winning the jackpot is one in 303 million. The jackpot has been growing since a $543 million jackpot was won in July.

Sales for the billion dollar lottery are estimated to be five times higher than sales for an average jackpot.

The Tennessee Education Lottery has raised more than $4.7 billion for specific education programs in Tennessee, including college scholarships and after-school programs, according to lottery officials. More than 1.3 million scholarships, grants and awards have been funded.