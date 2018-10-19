Mugshots : Madison County : 10/18/18 – 10/19/18

1/13 Alvie Pride Violation of community corrections

2/13 Cardrewise Scott-Fields Theft $1,000>$9,999

3/13 Charles Powell Failure to appear

4/13 Darius Ellis Violation of probation, violation of community corrections



5/13 Demario McClain Aggravated assault

6/13 Jayla Permenter Failure to appear

7/13 Keon Stewart Failure to comply

8/13 Marvin Deberry Failure to appear



9/13 Michael Cormier Violation of community corrections

10/13 Monique Yarbrough Shoplifting-theft of property

11/13 Shamika Lewis Simple domestic assault

12/13 Shijinee Miller Failure to appear



13/13 William Diffee Violation of community corrections, failure to appear



























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/18/18 and 7 a.m. on 10/19/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.