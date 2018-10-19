Mugshots : Madison County : 10/18/18 – 10/19/18 October 19, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/13Alvie Pride Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 2/13Cardrewise Scott-Fields Theft $1,000>$9,999 Show Caption Hide Caption 3/13Charles Powell Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/13Darius Ellis Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 5/13Demario McClain Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/13Jayla Permenter Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/13Keon Stewart Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 8/13Marvin Deberry Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/13Michael Cormier Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 10/13Monique Yarbrough Shoplifting-theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 11/13Shamika Lewis Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 12/13Shijinee Miller Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 13/13William Diffee Violation of community corrections, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/18/18 and 7 a.m. on 10/19/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore