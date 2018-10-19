Showers Likely Tonight, Frost Possible Sunday Morning

Weather Update – 6:45 p.m. – Friday, October 19th

While it was a warm and sunny afternoon, the clouds are back with showers moving farther and farther into West Tennessee to set us up for a wet night. A cold front is going to move into the area this weekend not only bringing the wet weather for tonight but also some of the coldest temperatures since April 20th.

TONIGHT

Most area high school football games are at risk for rainfall tonight with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s around kickoff this evening. Showers will be light to moderate with overnight lows around 50°F Saturday morning. The chance for rain is 100%.

After starting out cloudy tomorrow with a few showers in the morning, skies will become clearer during the afternoon and evening as the cold front moves in to the Mid-South. We’ll warm up to the middle and upper 60s Saturday afternoon under sunny skies. It’ll be a bit breezy with winds from the northwest at 10-15 miles per hour making it feel cooler than the actual temperatures. Frost is possible overnight Saturday night into Sunday morning with clear skies and temperatures in the lower to middle 30s, but the winds will keep the frost from becoming widespread. Patchy frost is possible especially in sheltered areas. Tune into WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the rest of the forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

