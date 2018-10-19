Sunny And Warmer, Then Chance Of Rain Increases Quick Tonight

Weather Update:

We start out morning off cold with temperatures in the lower 40s. However, we quickly rebound with sunny skies through late morning. Climbing into the upper 50s to around 60 through Noon. Clouds will start to increase after noon, in fact we’ll likely be completely overcast by the time you head home from school and work. The chance of rain start to ramp mainly after 4 or 5 this afternoon, first in northwest Tennessee, then the rest of West Tennessee the chance increases mainly after sunset. The bulk of the rain still falls overnight, with perhaps some lingering showers early Saturday, giving way to sunshine by noon.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com