Teen charged in Humboldt shooting

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Humboldt police have confirmed a 15-year-old is now facing charges after a shooting on South 19th Street.

Humboldt police say the teen is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault with serious bodily injuries, and possession of a handgun during a dangerous felony.

Police say the boy is accused of shooting a 22-year-old Nashville woman on Oct. 12. Police say the woman was seriously injured, but has since been released from the hospital.

Investigators say the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Humboldt Police Department at (731) 784-1322.