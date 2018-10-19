Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Roslyn Donley

JACKSON, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery is Roslyn Donley of Andrew Jackson Elementary. Donley has decades of experience teaching, with many of those years spent as a kindergarten teacher at Andrew Jackson Elementary.

“Well, I live here in Jackson, I’ve been here for several years,” Donley said. “This is my 11th year here at Andrew Jackson. I taught for 10 years in Paducah, Kentucky, so it’s been over 28 or 30.”

She particularly loves teaching kindergarten-age children.

“I’ve been teaching kindergarten for I guess probably about 17 years, and I love kindergarten,” Donley said. “I love the students, seeing them come in in the morning, bright shiny faces, and just the warmth and the originality of their personalities that they have.”

Donley will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. Starting in November, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit www.seehowitaddsup.com.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.