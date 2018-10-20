Clearing And Cool With A Frost Advisory Overnight

Weather Update – 7:25 a.m. – Saturday, October 20th

After a rainy night, the rain showers are tapering off and moving out of the area.

TODAY

*BREEZY AND COOL*

Clearing and cool as skies become mostly sunny in the afternoon. Today, Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60’s. Northwest winds of 7 to 14 mph.

TONIGHT

**FROST ADVISORY 3 AM Until 9 AM SUNDAY MORNING**

Clear and much colder with lows in the low 30’s. With winds at times up to 11 mph at times, it will feel like the upper 20’s by early Sunday morning! Winds at times should die down enough for patchy areas of frost to develop.

We’ll warm up to the middle and upper 60s Saturday afternoon under sunny skies. It’ll be a bit breezy with winds from the northwest at 10-15 miles per hour making it feel cooler than the actual temperatures. Frost is possible overnight Saturday night into Sunday morning with clear skies and temperatures in the lower to middle 30s, but the winds will keep the frost from becoming widespread. Patchy frost is possible especially in sheltered areas. Tune into WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the rest of the forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Weekend Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7brian

Facebook – facebook.com/briandaviswbbj

Email – badavis@wbbjtv.com