A Weakley County Firefighter puts his skills to work during a fire in his home

“No that’s not my pager that’s actually my smoke alarm going off,” said Lt. James Stone.

The smoke alarm went off around 3 a.m. Friday in Lt. James Stone’s home, caused by what the Greenfield Fire Department believe to be a lamp fixture that shorted out, but Lt. Stone wasn’t the first to hear the smoke alarm.

“My wife actually, she’s the one who heard the alarm, and started kind of nudging me to get up because she thought it may have been my pager going off,” said Lt. Stone.

This sound was no pager, in fact it was the smoke alarm signaling that his house was on fire.

“I got up went and checked looked out the door, of course smoke started coming, rolling in, I looked out and seen that there was fire, in our living room area, it was kind of ablaze so I immediately shut the door back real quick,” said Lt. Stone.

Using this window to climb out of house to escape the fire. Lt. Stone and his wife made it out safely with no injuries.

This would not be possible had Lt. Stone didn’t do one simple thing, closing the door.

“Both of us would not be here today had it not been for that and the combination of the smoke alarm,” said Lt. Stone.

“We push close the door, safe, new working smoke alarms and he is now a statistic and if it wasn’t for those two items he wouldn’t be here today,” said Chief Bob Dudley of the Greenfield Fire Department.

Closing the door protected them from the flames but it couldn’t protect their house from the damage it received.

What’s left of the house is charred from the flames.

If you would like to help Lt. James and his wife, contact Lt. James Stone jstone@simstrucking.com