Frost And Freeze Warnings Are Going Out Overnight

Weather Update – 3:40 p.m. – Saturday, October 21st

TONIGHT

**FROST ADVISORY 3 AM UNTIL 9 AM MONDAY MORNING FOR CENTRAL AND WESTERN COUNTIES OF WEST TENNESSEE**

**FREEZE WARNING 3 AM UNTIL 9 AM MONDAY MORNING FOR THE EASTERN COUNTIES OF WEST TENNESSEE**

Clear skies and calm winds will allow for frost development again tonight as we drop to around 33 degrees in the Jackson and nearby areas. For Henry, Carroll, Benton, Henderson, and Decatur Counties, A Freeze Warning is issued overnight as temperatures will drop to a range of 30 to 32 degrees. Be sure to bring in plants and/or cover tender vegetation as frost and freezing temperatures can damage or kill plants in this situation.

Tune into WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the rest of the forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Weekend Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7brian

Facebook – facebook.com/briandaviswbbj

Email – badavis@wbbjtv.com