Police: Woman hit by car on busy Jackson street

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police confirm a woman was hit by a truck Saturday evening.

The Jackson Police Department responded to the incident around 7 p.m. on North Highland Avenue.

A section of the busy highway was closed as police investigated the scene.

Officers say the woman was transported to Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

Witnesses by the scene say the woman was crossing the street when she got struck by a truck.

Police have not released the identity of the woman hit by the car.

The woman’s condition has not been released.

