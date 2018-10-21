School board meets for a weekend retreat

JACKSON, Tenn. — This weekend the Jackson Madison County School Board held a retreat where board members were able to share their thoughts and concerns .

“I think that we had our ups and downs aha, but ultimately I think we were able to do a lot of productive things today,” said Dr. Eric Jones.

“We were able to hear each other out and uh get some understanding about what’s been happening in the district up until this point… and how we got to this point.”

The board discussed the 10 year plan, and some actions that will be put into place soon.

High schools may be seeing later start times, and Superintendent Dr. Eric Jones says it may be happening sooner rather than later.

“The effects that uh the lack of sleep has on teenagers and the benefits that would come from having them start at a later time… I think that would be very beneficial,” says Kevin Alexander, school board chair.

Some of the suggested actions brought up during the retreat will not be implemented in the near future.

“The one bell time uh has a financial component that I don’t know think we will ever be able to address any time soon,” says Dr. Jones.

While there were moments where board members were at odds, everyone appreciated the level of respect maintained this weekend.

“I feel uh that the board has left with a much different understanding of what we’re doing within the system to bring about change and turnaround,” says Dr. Jones.