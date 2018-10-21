Veterans from all over America light a candle in remembrance of soldiers who lost their lives

JACKSON, Tenn–

Veterans from all over america light a candle to remember Vets who lost their lives in service.

“A friend who was WWII Prisoners of War and he’s always the one who comes to my mind because he sacrificed so much,” said Veteran of Foreign Wars 1848 Post member Jon Harrison.

This is who veteran Jon Harrison thinks of as he lights his candle.

Each candle that’s lit is in remembrance of a U.S Veteran who lost their life.

“Each one of these guys has a person in mind when they light their candle that they remember that they served with,” said Harrison.

This candle light service is a tradition for VFW 1848, along with other ceremonies as they celebrate their 20th reunion.

“Behind me is what we call are missing man table and last night we did that ceremony, each one of those hats represent a branch of the service,” said Harrison.

The reunion also invites new veterans from all over the country.

“Its really neat that every night we have somebody new from somewhere in the country comes to join us,” said Harrison.

“It’s a chance for veterans from across the country to have fellowship and camaraderie and talk and reminisce about their life in the military,” said VFW member Casey Palmer.

But its also a chance to have some fun.

“That is a way for all of us veteran to remember the veterans who can’t be here with us tonight,” said Harrison.