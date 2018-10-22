ATF offers reward in Savannah gun store break-in

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a reward in the investigation of a weekend gun store burglary in Savannah.

Talley’s Lock and Load, located at 1020 Wayne Road, was burglarized Saturday, with around 16 firearms reported stolen to the Savannah Police Department, according to a release from the ATF.

The ATF is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. The National Shooting Sports Foundation, the trade association for the firearms industry, will match the reward for a total of up to $5,000.

Anyone with information should contact the ATF at 888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or the Savannah Police Department at 731-925-4989.

Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov or through the ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.