Bacon Wrapped Italian Green Beans



Drain 2 cans of French style green beans. Lay a slice of bacon on cutting board. Cut in half. Lay a strip of bacon on cutting board. Lay a small handful of green beans on bacon, then wrap around green beans tightly. Continue until all the green beans and wrapped in bacon. Place in a Pyrex dish. Shake and pour a bottle of zesty Italian dressing over bacon wrapped green beans. Cover and let sit in refrigerator overnight. Remove from refrigerator sprinkle generously with black pepper. Bake at 400 degrees until bacon is slightly crispy. Remove and enjoy. Goes great with any meal.