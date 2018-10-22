Best Pot Roast Beef Chuck Roast

Submitted by: Cindy Matthews

McCormick meat tenderizer unseasoned, worcestershire sauce, 2 large onions , 2 cups water,, 4 cups of beef broth, 1 pack of Lipton Beefy Onion mix,, 2 cups chopped Carrots, 4 large red potatoes, Sprinkle the meat with the meat tenderizer and the worcestershire sauce place in a large pot or slow cooker add water and broth and onion cook 4 hours on med hi heat on the stove or hi heat the slow cooker add the beefy onion mix then add carrots and potatoes cook 1 more hour are until vegetables are tender and meat falls apart .