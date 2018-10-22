Conger meets with community members while running for Jackson Mayor

JACKSON, Tenn.–A Jackson mayoral candidate holds a town hall tour in South Jackson Monday night.

Candidate Scott Conger is touring the Hub City to gather feedback from the community. Conger is eager to learn issues concerning community members and what changes they want to make in west Tennessee.

“This campaign is about the future. All decisions that we’re going to make over the next several years are going to have a lasting impact and we need to have someone who’s going to have some investments for the long term in Jackson,” said Conger.

Conger joins State Rep. Jimmy Eldridge in the race for Mayor.