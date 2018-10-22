David R. Perry, age 66 of Paris, passed away Sunday, October 21, 2018 at his residence. His funeral service will be 1:00PM Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at McEvoy Funeral Home with his brother-in-law Russ Wilkins and Bro. Kevin Gallimore of Birds Creek Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow at Palestine Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00PM Tuesday, October 23, 2018 and after 11:00AM Wednesday at McEvoy Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be David Arnold Sr., David Arnold Jr., Kenny Arnold, Tommy Alford, Bubba Kilburn, Richard Hartsfield, Mike Roberts, and Archie Steele.

David R. Perry was born March 5, 1952 in Paris, Tennessee to the late Ray E. Perry and the late Verla “Evone” McMackin. On August 14, 1972 he married Cassandra Alford Perry and she survives in Paris, Tennessee. He is also survived by a daughter, Christy (Bill) Anderson of Paris, TN; and three grandchildren: Lauren Anderson, Lindsey Anderson, and Tripp Anderson.

Besides his parents, Mr. Perry was also preceded in death by a son, Justin David Perry on May 23, 1993.

Mr. Perry was a member of Birds Creek Baptist Church and a member of the National Guard for 18 years. He worked for H.C. Spinks for 18 years. He enjoyed hunting and riding horses.

Memorials may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959