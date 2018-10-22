Family says body of missing McNairy Co. man found

McNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — “It’s better for him to be in heaven than here,” Darsun, Danny McCombs’ grandson, said.

According to his family, Danny McCombs’ body was found over the weekend. McCombs went missing in June, and his family has been searching ever since.

“We’ve been getting it out there and putting it on every business, flyer, and the only that that’s really crucial that’s happened is we had a search on Oct. 20,” Dakila McCombs, Danny McCombs’ daughter, said.

At the end of the day, the team got McCombs and her family together at the search headquarters.

“They really wanted us to wait to let us know that they found them,” Dakila said.

Dakila said they had searched the Tennessee River at Saltillo Landing before, but now the water level is lower, and that allowed them to find the truck.

“We’re doing good. We’re doing OK. We got closure,” Dakila said. “It hurts. These babies are hurting, but we’re doing OK.”

And his grandchildren will always have their favorite memories.

“Sitting in the chair, and I love laying on him,” Kaliyonna, Danny McComb’s granddaughter, said.

Dakila says they have sent the body for an autopsy and will hopefully hear back within the next week.

Authorities are waiting on a DNA test to confirm the identity.

Dakila says they are now beginning to work on funeral arrangements.