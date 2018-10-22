JMCSS mourns loss of teacher killed in ATV wreck

JACKSON, Tenn. — The community is mourning the loss of a Rose Hill School teacher killed in a weekend ATV crash.

Derrick Taylor, an avid outdoorsman, was killed in a single-ATV accident this weekend near his family’s home in McNairy County, according to a release from the Jackson-Madison County School System.

“Mr. Taylor left a legacy at Rose Hill with his gift for teaching, passion for making learning fun and his steadfast love for his students,” Dr. Teresa McSweeney, principal of Rose Hill School, said in the release. “The shock we felt in hearing about his accident has quickly shifted to the great sense of loss we all feel.”

Taylor often brought his guitar to class and was known for chronicling his life, including his classroom time, in videos posted to YouTube.

Taylor was married to his college sweetheart, Sonya, whom he met at Freed-Hardeman University, the release says. They share two children Zane, a student at FHU, and Ella, 14.

Counselors from across the district were on campus Monday at Rose Hill and will be available to students and staff for as long as they are needed.