Longtime JMCSS educator takes administration job in Connecticut

JACKSON, Tenn. — A longtime educator with the Jackson-Madison County School System is preparing for a larger role in a new system.

Dr. Janice Epperson has been named assistant superintendent for a Connecticut school district, according to a release from JMCSS.

“I have always aspired to be a superintendent and this position will allow me to get the experience to continue to pursue that dream,” Epperson said in the release. “Leaving during a school year is not ideal but I feel this is an opportunity I can’t pass up.”

Epperson has been with JMCSS for 20 years and has held various roles in the school system.

Epperson most recently assumed duties of principal of Liberty Tech Magnet High School during the 2017-2018 school year.

She had previously served the district as instructional leadership director and principal at Madison Academic Magnet High School.

Her last day at Liberty has not been determined. A new principal for Liberty will be announced in the coming days, the release says.

Dr. Epperson says she will help with her successor’s transition before departing for Connecticut.