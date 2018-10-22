Mostly Sunny And Mild Today

Weather Update–

Good morning West Tennessee. After a very cold start to the day where temperatures flirted with the freezing mark most of the morning. We’ll rebound quite nicely through late morning and this afternoon. We’re starting off with a mix of sun and clouds so far. But sunshine and gradually warming temps will be the main theme. I think we’ll make it back into the middle 60s this afternoon. There will be a light breeze from the southwest as High pressure slides east at the surface and an elevated warm front lifts north of the region. Later this afternoon as the column becomes more saturated I expect more clouds towards this evening to develop. This will help hold temperatures a lot warmer for Tuesday morning. In terms of precipitation however we stay dry through at least Wednesday before spotty chances of rain returns…



