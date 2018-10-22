Mugshots : Madison County : 10/19/18 – 10/22/18 October 22, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/41Brian Hedrick Convicted felon-unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 2/41Bobbie Benner Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/41Caleb Prather Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/41Carl Wright DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 5/41Christian Bradshaw Manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance Show Caption Hide Caption 6/41Chytara Deberry Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/41Corey Mitchell Schedule II drug violations, contraband in a penal institution Show Caption Hide Caption 8/41Daryl Bennett Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 9/41Destinee Richmond Shoplifting-theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 10/41Devonte Brown Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 11/41Elisha Fuller Simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/41Erica Gilpin Shoplifting-theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 13/41Garey West Violation of community corrections, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 14/41Genervara Wellington Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 15/41Howard Watkins Convicted felon-unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 16/41Jamilya Murphy Assault, DUI, reckless endangerment Show Caption Hide Caption 17/41Janaih Graves Contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 18/41Jennifer West Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 19/41Jeremy Henley Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 20/41Jodie Mathis Contributing to the delinquency of a child Show Caption Hide Caption 21/41Joseph Bond Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 22/41Joshua Chapman DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 23/41Kenneth Jamison Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 24/41Kenneth Transou Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 25/41Latonya Croom Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 26/41Leanna Hatchett Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 27/41Lisa Sherwood Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 28/41Mark Sweat Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 29/41Michael Johnson Simple domestic assault, violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 30/41Michael Turner Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 31/41Raneisha Tribble Shoplifting-theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 32/41Robert See Driving on revoked/suspended license, open container law Show Caption Hide Caption 33/41Robert Sutcliffe Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 34/41Roderick Howard Reckless endangerment, public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 35/41Rolisha Simmons Shoplifting-theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 36/41Russell Winston Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 37/41Shelbie Reese Underage consumption Show Caption Hide Caption 38/41Thomas Rogers Sex offender registry violations Show Caption Hide Caption 39/41Timothy Powell Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 40/41Toni Taylor Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 41/41Wesley Langford Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/19/18 and 7 a.m. on 10/22/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore