Not Quite As Cold in West Tennessee Tonight

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Monday, October 22nd

For the first time since April 20th, Jackson started out with a freezing temperature! Many other parts of West Tennessee were right alongside Jackson with temperatures in the lower to middle 30s. We saw a heavy frost fall on the area as well, but changes to our pattern will allow for warmer weather tomorrow.

TONIGHT

While it’s been a warm afternoon, clouds are on the increase moving farther into West Tennessee to set us up for a warmer night relative to the freezing temperatures we had last night. Under mostly cloudy skies temperatures will drop to the lower and middle 40s with calm winds.

Skies will gradually become clearer on Tuesday when, during the afternoon with plenty of sunshine, temperatures will warm up to the upper 60s and lower 70s! Dry weather continues through tomorrow but rain could return soon so tune into WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the rest of the forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

