Police investigate crash involving JMCSS school bus
JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are investigating a Monday morning crash involving a Jackson-Madison County school bus.
The crash happened early Monday morning at the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and North Highland Avenue.
School officials say there were only two students and the bus driver on the bus at the time of the crash, and fortunately no one was hurt.
It appeared another vehicle may have hit the bus.
Police have not released the cause of the crash.