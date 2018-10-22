State Senator Dr. Mark Green visits Lexington

LEXINGTON, Tenn.–A candidate running for Congress was in town Monday evening for a meet and greet.

State Senator Dr. Mark Green was at the Princess Theater of Lextington Monday. The Republican candidate is a West Point Graduate, an army ranger and a CEO of Align MD.

“I mean have you spent much time in this town? I mean, these people are great! I first got introduced to Lexington at their Veteran’s Day parade. I guess it’s a little over a year ago now. They have just amazing people from the way they do to their fair to their pro-veteran focus in this town,” said Dr. Green.

Dr. Green hopes voters can learn his story of why he is running and what he plans to do in Washington D.C.