TBI investigates Obion Co. homicide

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Obion County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a weekend homicide in South Fulton.

Pedro Ernesto Arriaga, 43, was found dead by a family member Saturday in his Kenn Tenn Highway home, according to the TBI.

TBI agents and detectives with the Obion County Sheriff’s Department are investigating Arriaga’s death.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Obion County Sheriff’s Department at 731–885-TIPS, or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.