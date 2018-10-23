Agencies talk veteran homelessness solutions in West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennessee is working to end homelessness for area veterans.

Several federal groups now say that West Tennessee has a system in place that helps veterans and their homelessness in the area.

Agencies from across West Tennessee met Tuesday in Jackson to talk about the system in place in hopes of continuing support in other areas where it is needed most.

“In fact, the establishment of this system in West Tennessee is going to be replicable not only for rural areas in Tennessee but country wide,” said Mike Smith, Homeless Management Information System administrator for West Tennessee.

The current system serves 23 counties.