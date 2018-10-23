Beer Board fines local gas station owners

JACKSON, Tenn. — Three gas station owners appeared Tuesday before the local Beer Board.

Attorneys say an underage girl bought alcohol Sept. 26 from the Airways Quickstop.

“To avoid this issue in the future, Mr. Mutti has installed a scanner just to avoid this entirely,” Vincent Seiler, the attorney for the store, said.

The store owner says the cashier who sold the alcohol has worked for him seven years and never had a problem before this incident. The Beer Board tabled the issue until they can get a statement about what happened.

The owner of the BP on Airways also appeared before the board.

“When the young lady came in, he was distracted by that customer, and he didn’t check her ID,” Ali Saleh, the owner, said.

This was their first offense.

Then the owner of the Raceway gas station in south Jackson came before the board.

“That was her second day on the job, and the person that was training her had just stepped out to go to the restroom,” Sam Shali, the owner, said.

This was also their first offense.

Both raceway and the BP must pay a $1,500 fine in the next seven days or they will lose their beer license for 30 days.