Bethel prepares for a big test at Lindsey Wilson

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — This past weekend, Bethel became the first team in school history to start a season 8-0.

It’s been no secret that the Wildcats have been blowing their opponents out of the water, winning both of their last two games by a margin of greater than 55 points.

However this week, Bethel travels to play conference rival #10 Lindsey Wilson for the conference championship.

Head Coach Brent Dearmon spoke about how his team will enter this game mentally and physically tough, ready for anything that comes their way.

Kickoff at Lindsey Wilson is set for 1:30 p.m. CST.