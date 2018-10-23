BREAKING: Human remains found in Lexington neighborhood

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Police confirm they are investigating after human remains were found Tuesday afternoon in Lexington.

The skeletal remains were found around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the woods off Ayers Street between a mobile home park and a residential area, according to the Lexington Police Department.

The remains have not been identified due to the condition of the body, according to police.

Police say the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation.

