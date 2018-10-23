Cecil D. “Pete” Burns

WBBJ Staff,

Name: City & State Cecil D. “Pete” Burns of Paris, Tennessee
Age: 64
Place of Death: His residence
Date of Death: Wednesday, July 25, 2018
Funeral Time/Day: Memorial service: 2:00 P.M. October 28, 2018
Place of Funeral: West Wood Pentecostal Church of God, 1788 West Wood St. in Paris
Minister(s): Bro. Bobby Campbell
Place of Burial:
Visitation: A meal and fellowship will follow the service. (2:00 until 4:00 P.M.)
Date/Place of Birth: April 14, 1954 in Holdenville, Oklahoma
Pallbearers:
Both Parents Names:

include mother’s maiden

(surviving or preceded)

 Buford Corbett Burns and Nadine Cooper Burns, both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage

  (surviving or preceded)

 Retha Forrest Burns, Paris, Tennessee; married: July 27, 1991
Daughters: City/State Amy Burns, Illinois

Patricia Burns, Illinois

Britany Nance, Paris, Tennessee
Sons: City/State Christopher Burns, Martin, Tennessee

Cody (Korie) Nance, Paris, Tennessee
Sisters: City/State Betty (Richard) Huelster, Oklahoma

Sue (Phil) Stafford, Oklahoma

Evelyn Safford and Carol Priddy, both preceded
Brothers: City/State Otis and Sandy Burns, both preceded
Grandchildren: Clay Bush, Addie Nance, Wyatt Nance, Nash Nance, Sterlyn Dunlap, Bradley Coleman, Josh Coleman, Kaylynn Burns
Other Relatives: Mr. Burns is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Personal Information: Pete was a welder by trade. He loved bull riding and Professional Bull Riding events.