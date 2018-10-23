Name: City & State Cecil D. “Pete” Burns of Paris, Tennessee

Age: 64

Place of Death: His residence

Date of Death: Wednesday, July 25, 2018

Funeral Time/Day: Memorial service: 2:00 P.M. October 28, 2018

Place of Funeral: West Wood Pentecostal Church of God, 1788 West Wood St. in Paris

Minister(s): Bro. Bobby Campbell

Place of Burial:

Visitation: A meal and fellowship will follow the service. (2:00 until 4:00 P.M.)

Date/Place of Birth: April 14, 1954 in Holdenville, Oklahoma

Pallbearers:

Both Parents Names: include mother’s maiden (surviving or preceded) Buford Corbett Burns and Nadine Cooper Burns, both preceded

Spouse: Date of Marriage (surviving or preceded) Retha Forrest Burns, Paris, Tennessee; married: July 27, 1991

Daughters: City/State Amy Burns, Illinois Patricia Burns, Illinois Britany Nance, Paris, Tennessee

Sons: City/State Christopher Burns, Martin, Tennessee Cody (Korie) Nance, Paris, Tennessee

Sisters: City/State Betty (Richard) Huelster, Oklahoma Sue (Phil) Stafford, Oklahoma Evelyn Safford and Carol Priddy, both preceded

Brothers: City/State Otis and Sandy Burns, both preceded

Grandchildren: Clay Bush, Addie Nance, Wyatt Nance, Nash Nance, Sterlyn Dunlap, Bradley Coleman, Josh Coleman, Kaylynn Burns

Other Relatives: Mr. Burns is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.