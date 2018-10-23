Cecil D. “Pete” Burns
|Name: City & State
|Cecil D. “Pete” Burns of Paris, Tennessee
|Age:
|64
|Place of Death:
|His residence
|Date of Death:
|Wednesday, July 25, 2018
|Funeral Time/Day:
|Memorial service: 2:00 P.M. October 28, 2018
|Place of Funeral:
|West Wood Pentecostal Church of God, 1788 West Wood St. in Paris
|Minister(s):
|Bro. Bobby Campbell
|Place of Burial:
|Visitation:
|A meal and fellowship will follow the service. (2:00 until 4:00 P.M.)
|Date/Place of Birth:
|April 14, 1954 in Holdenville, Oklahoma
|Pallbearers:
|Both Parents Names:
|Buford Corbett Burns and Nadine Cooper Burns, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
|Retha Forrest Burns, Paris, Tennessee; married: July 27, 1991
|Daughters: City/State
|Amy Burns, Illinois
Patricia Burns, Illinois
Britany Nance, Paris, Tennessee
|Sons: City/State
|Christopher Burns, Martin, Tennessee
Cody (Korie) Nance, Paris, Tennessee
|Sisters: City/State
|Betty (Richard) Huelster, Oklahoma
Sue (Phil) Stafford, Oklahoma
Evelyn Safford and Carol Priddy, both preceded
|Brothers: City/State
|Otis and Sandy Burns, both preceded
|Grandchildren:
|Clay Bush, Addie Nance, Wyatt Nance, Nash Nance, Sterlyn Dunlap, Bradley Coleman, Josh Coleman, Kaylynn Burns
|Other Relatives:
|Mr. Burns is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
|Personal Information:
|Pete was a welder by trade. He loved bull riding and Professional Bull Riding events.