Classes canceled at Union City Elementary for gas leak

UNION CITY, Tenn. — School leaders canceled classes Tuesday as a safety precaution as crews continued working to repair a gas leak.

They found the gas leak Monday evening after a suspicious smell was reported on the west end of the Union City Elementary School campus, according to a news release.

Director of Schools Wes Kennedy canceled Tuesday’s classes as a safety precaution. Any decision for Wednesday classes will be made later Tuesday, according to the release.

Employees from both Atmos Energy and the Union City School System Maintenance Department worked late into the night Monday, and UC School System personnel and Revell Construction were back at it early Tuesday morning, the release says.