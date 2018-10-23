Deputies search for second suspect in Weakley Co. shooting

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators are searching for a man they believe was involved in a shooting in Weakley County.

According to a news release, deputies responded to a report of a shooting around 3 a.m. Oct. 12 on West Mitchell Road. Investigators say they found a shell casing at the home, but could not find the victim of the shooting.

The release says the victim of the shooting, identified as 38-year-old Joshua Montgomery, of Bradford, was found later that day. The release says he had been grazed by a bullet.

Investigators determined two men, 41-year-old Jeffrey Story, of Weakley County, and 49-year-old Ricky Gilbert, of Lexington, both had shot at Montgomery.

Montgomery fired back at the two men before leaving the scene. Investigators say Montgomery’s vehicle had bullet holes in it.

Gilbert was arrested Oct. 19 near Lexington on a charge of attempt to commit homicide. Investigators say they are still searching for Story.

Montgomery is currently being held in the Gibson County jail on charges there.

All three men will also be charged with being in possession of firearms as they are all convicted felons, according to the release.