Henderson police investigate gas station break-in

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — Police in Henderson are looking for two people they say broke into a gas station.

Henderson police say two people broke into the Zippy’s gas station on Highway 45 early Monday morning.

Investigators say they got into the store by breaking the glass out of the front door.

The suspects took two cash registers containing an undetermined amount of cash during the burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 731-989-2201.