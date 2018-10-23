Jackson drivers to see detour due to roundabout construction

JACKSON, Tenn. — Workers will soon pave part of North Highland Avenue as part of the ongoing roundabout project.

The road is scheduled to be closed from 8 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Some local drivers said the road closures are a headache.

“Personally, if I was driving, I would probably take the long way, honestly,” Jackson resident Darren Whitaker said.

“I will just probably limit where I would go for a couple days,” said Desmond Clopton, who lives on the east side of Jackson. “Yeah, it would be an inconvenience to me. I would have to limit where I’d go.”

Whitaker takes public transportation and said he still experiences a slow commute.

“It’s already like congested,” Whitaker said. “Even when I’m catching my bus, it’s like cars just seem like they, people just seem like they upset about it.”

Clopton says he usually takes Highland Avenue rather than the 45 Bypass.

“Because I’m from east Jackson, I can’t get over to the 45 Bypass like that. Highland is what I usually get from north Jackson to south Jackson,” Clopton said.