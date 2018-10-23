Lawyers give advice for planning elder care

JACKSON, Tenn. — Elder care is expensive. So, Tuesday, lawyers gave advice for people planning their future at the 17th annual Facing Future Choices Conference.

“When you live in a rural area, sometimes it might be hard to access all the resources that are out there, so we try to provide a one-stop-shop for folks,” said Shelley Hale, director for Southwest Area Agency on Aging and Disability.

The deadline for Medicare open enrollment is quickly approaching. The open enrollment period is from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 every year. This is the time of year when those enrolled in Medicare can make changes to their plan, and there is a guide to help you through making those decisions.

“We want to be sure that the seniors of our area know the choices they have and are educated on those choices,” said Regina Smith, senior services manager of West Tennessee Healthcare.

Attorney Pat Wright said that if you’ve received the Medicare Planning Guide for 2019 recently, don’t just stick it in a drawer or throw it away. Actually sit down and read it.

“You need to go over every decision that you have to make,” Smith said.

There are people to help along the way.

“We have a senior services office at West Tennessee Healthcare,” Smith said. “Southwest Area Agency on Aging and Disability is a great resource for senior adults, and they need to take advantage of these things.”

“You call one number, and you find the answers to your questions and what resources are there, and we can hopefully connect you to the things that you need,” Hale said.

That number is 1-866-836-6678.