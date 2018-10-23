Local businesses offer advice on heating system maintenance

TRENTON, Tenn. — Many people are starting to turn their heaters back on for the first time this year, and companies are reminding residents to watch out for common problems.

“All of them when you first turn them on this year, if you haven’t already turned them on, you’re going to have a little dust buildup on the heating side of things,” said Chris Parham, of Parham Heating, Cooling and Plumbing. “When you first initially turn it on, you may smell that dust being heated up or burned off.”

That burning smell is normal, but residents should always get the systems checked.

“You know, the first initial time isn’t really a big deal. If you continue to smell that, you definitely need to call your professional service provider,” Parham said.

Heating systems are either electric or gas, and sometimes those gas systems can pose threats in your home.

“Gas is always going to be your more dangerous, just for the simple fact that carbon monoxide is one of the leading killers in the winter time of people not knowing they have a problem,” Justin Day, with Garrett Plumbing and Heating, said.

“You want to make sure that they don’t have any cracks or holes in them or anything like that, and make sure they are safe to operate,” Parham said.

So when it comes to dealing with the systems, they say it’s best to check your heating unit at the start of each season.

There are some steps that homeowners can do to keep their systems running smoothly.

“I recommend about every 30 days to change the filter,” Day said. “Your heating unit cannot work if your filter gets too dirty. It can cause some of the elements to overheat and will make your heat not work.”

“I really recommend that somebody come out every season and make sure that the heating system is working how it’s supposed to,” Parham said.

Parham and Day also recommend to get heating systems checked at least once a year, and to test smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors in your homes in case there is a problem with the systems that you may not know about, such as gas leaks.