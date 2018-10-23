Man arrested after standoff in Weakley County

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Weakley County man is in custody after a two-hour standoff with deputies Monday morning at a home on Russell Drive.

The Weakley County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded around 6 a.m to a domestic disturbance at the home. A man in the home, identified as 38-year-old Anthony Rusler, had allegedly pointed a pistol at several people in the home.

The sheriff’s office says a 14-month-old child was believed to be in the room at the time of the incident.

The sheriff’s office says Rusler stayed in the home after everyone inside had left, and deputies attempted to get Rusler to come out of the home for about two hours before deploying tear gas.

Investigators say the gun Rusler had at the time of his arrest was a BB gun.

He is now charged with three counts of aggravated assault in Weakley County. He was also wanted in Henry County for a probation violation.

Another woman who was in the home, 20-year-old Brianna Lyles, is charged with filing a false report.