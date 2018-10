GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A man was killed Monday in a crash on Cades Atwood Road, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

A crash report says 28-year-old Bryce Haynes was killed in the crash.

The report says Haynes was driving eastbound on Cades Atwood Road when he crossed the center line and hit a tractor-trailer head-on.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Haynes was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report.