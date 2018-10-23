Mugshots : Madison County : 10/22/18 – 10/23/18 October 23, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/9Creasy McClatcher Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/9Alan Finch Schedule VI drug violations, contraband in penal institutions Show Caption Hide Caption 3/9Ashley Mason Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 4/9Johnathan Moore Failure to pay fines by defendants Show Caption Hide Caption 5/9Kaylyn Gray Aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 6/9Lora Jackson-Williams Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 7/9Timothy West Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 8/9Whitley Cole Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 9/9Yolanda Hunter Criminal impersonation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/22/18 and 7 a.m. on 10/23/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore