Scattered Showers Return on Thursday

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Tuesday, October 23rd

It’s been a beautiful sunny day in West Tennessee! Temperatures are right about average for this time of the year reaching 70°F in Jackson this afternoon. We have to enjoy this pleasant weather while it lasts, because cooler weather is coming and rain isn’t far behind.

TONIGHT

After a warm afternoon with mostly clear skies across West Tennessee, we’ll continue to get clear weather tonight. Under mostly clear skies temperatures will drop to the upper 30s by sunrise Wednesday with light winds. For the most part, temperatures in West Tennessee should stay warm enough to keep frost from forming but if any is going to occur, it would be near the Tennessee-Kentucky state line and near the Tennessee River where temperatures could drop into the middle 30s.

Skies will start out sunny on Wednesday but should become cloudy during the evening. Despite whenever the clouds may come back, we’ll remain dry all Wednesday long! It’ll be cooler than today was with highs in the lower 60s. Rain could return Thursday with scattered showers off-and-on lingering into Friday so tune into WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the rest of the forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com