Sunny And Warm Today

Weather Update:

Today will be a lot like yesterday, but a few degrees warmer. We stared the morning off in the low 40s to upper 30s. There has been a constant stream of moisture aloft which is leading to a veil of clouds overhead. While it will slow temps down a tad, I think the mid level ridging ahead of the next system set to arrive late will will keep temperatures warm. At the surface there is a weak front shifting southward into the Tennessee Valley from the Ohio Valley. Today it wont be readily apparent it went by. Tomorrow, when the colder air catches back up. A light north wind and high pressure will hold temps into the upper 50s to low 60s for Wednesday. Skies remain mostly clear through Wednesday, but clouds will start to increase afternoon. A deep slug of moisture from Hurricane Willa will make it’s way downstream within the subtropical jet. Rain chances will ramp up as a result by Thursday midday and continue through Friday.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

