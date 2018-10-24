1 injured in east Jackson shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police have confirmed a man was injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in east Jackson.

Police say officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Cloverdale Street around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers found a man in front of a home who had gunshot wounds.

The man was taken by helicopter to a Memphis hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The victim is currently listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).