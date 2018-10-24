3 arrested after drug raid at Jackson apartment

JACKSON, Tenn. — Three people are in custody after a drug raid at a Jackson apartment Wednesday night.

Police say investigators with Jackson-Madison County Metro Narcotics, SWAT, and Jackson Police Department’s Gang Unit searched the Gilman Lane apartment around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say they found about a pound of methamphetamine, 26 grams of heroin, marijuana, hydrocodone pills, and nine weapons. Police say two of those weapons were reported stolen.

Investigators also seized $6,285 in cash, believed to be the proceeds of drug sales. Two vehicles were also seized in the search.

The three individuals have not been identified pending formal charges.

The arrests come as a result of a four-month investigation.