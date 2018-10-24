Chance for Rain Gradually Increases on Thursday

Weather Update – 6:15 p.m. – Wednesday, October 24th

It was another beautiful sunny day in West Tennessee with temperatures reaching highs in the middle 60s – cooler than yesterday but still not as cold as it will be tomorrow! Hopefully you enjoyed the pleasant weather while it lasted, because cooler weather is coming and rain will be quick to follow.

TONIGHT

It’s been another beautiful day in West Tennessee but clouds are increasing in the Mid-South ahead of our next chance for rain which returns tomorrow. Tonight should stay dry however, with temperatures dropping to the middle and upper 40s by sunrise Thursday.

Skies will be mostly cloudy and even overcast at times tomorrow with the chance for rain becoming more and more likely throughout the day. Scattered showers will be especially possible during the evening after temperatures peak in the upper 50s in the afternoon. Rain could be heavy at times but generally, less than a half inch of rain is expected for the vast majority of the viewing area. The exception being where south of I-40 0.50″ to 1″ will be possible in isolated areas. Tune into WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the rest of the forecast which includes the chance for rain holding on into the weekend, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

