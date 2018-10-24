Human remains found in Lexington; TBI, local police investigate

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after human remains are found in Henderson County.

“We thought there was body over there. There was some people,” said Chrislynn Dias, who lives near the scene.

Dias says she never expected this to happen by her home.

“We come home and we saw like the yellow tape and we were like, that wasn’t there yesterday, and we came around the houses and stuff, there was like a gazillion cop cars, and they were in our’s and our neighbor’s driveway,” Dias said.

Capt. Jeff Middleton of the Lexington Police Department says the body was found around 1:30 a.m Tuesday off Ayers Street.

“[Police responded to] 365 Ayers Street, in reference to some skeletal remains that were found in a wooded area to the property.” Capt. Middleton said.

“It has not been identified it was in in advanced decomposition, so obviously it’s going to take some time to determine that along with the cause of death,” Capt. Middleton said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.

Dias said she is curious to know what happened.

“But kinda scary ’cause somebody buried somebody over there” Dias said.

Medical examiners will take the remains to Nashville to find more information on the identity of the body.