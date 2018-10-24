Last Full Day Of Sunshine For A While

Weather Update–

We’re off to another cold start as temperatures are starting off in the lower 40s to around upper 30s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine today. We will still make it into the mid 60s this afternoon, but it will be a little breezy with winds out of the north east around 5 to 10 mph. That will make it feel a little cooler overall compared to yesterday’s 71°F. By late afternoon and evening clouds will start to increase as a slug of moisture moves nearby off the remnants of Willa. I think we stay dry though through Thursday afternoon, from there the chance of rain ramps up rapidly and continues overnight into Friday.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

